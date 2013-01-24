Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Interactive whiteboard

75BDL3151T/75
Overall Rating / 5
  • Deliver a higher level of interaction Deliver a higher level of interaction Deliver a higher level of interaction
    -{discount-value}

    Interactive whiteboard

    75BDL3151T/75
    Overall Rating / 5

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our 75 inch interactive whiteboard is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Interactive whiteboard

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our 75 inch interactive whiteboard is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our 75 inch interactive whiteboard is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Interactive whiteboard

    Deliver a higher level of interaction

    Get even closer to your audience than ever before. Fast, precise and extremely durable, the high performance of our 75 inch interactive whiteboard is matched by their excellent reliability and functionality. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multi-touch-series

      Deliver a higher level of interaction

      with true multi-touch in 4K UHD

      • 75"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch
      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      Experience amazing interactivity with true Multi-Touch

      A brand new level of interactivity is now available thanks to integrated touch technology. More flexibility and optimum simultaneous touch performance coupled with excellent operability opportunities to give you the ultimate in user interaction. The Multi-Touch displays are enabled with automatic touch recognition. The USB connector is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory

      Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Interactive whiteboard built in

      Improve classroom learning, participation and collaboration with our 75-inch multi-touch display with built in whiteboard. Switch seamlessly between writing, drawing, videos, presentations and internet.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      With Android integrated into the touch display, you can work with the most dveloped OS on the planet, and save your own app directly into the display. This also means, for the built-in apps, like the browser, it's touch capable right out of the box. Just connect the power and you've got immediate interactivity. You can also use the built-in scheduler to daypart your apps and content based on the time of day. And, using the auto orientation feature, switching from portrait to landscape content is as simple as turning the display.

      Anti-glare glass with low optical parallax

      With this integrated touch display, the anti-glare glass with low optical parallax allows for the most immersive touch experience. With little to no glare and low reflection on the display, images are crystal clear with pure color and great clarity.

      4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

      See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        189.3  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        74.5  inch
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        490  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.429 x 0.429 mm
        Display colors
        1.07Billon
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS

      • Interactivity

        Multi-touch technology
        Infrared touch
        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points
        Plug and play
        HID compliant
        Protection glass
        • 5 mm tempered safety glass
        • Anti-Glare
        • Anti-Reflective

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Composite (RCA)
        • HDMI
        • HDMI (x4)
        • VGA(Analog D-Sub) (x2)
        Video output
        • HDMI
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        Audio input
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • 3.5mm jack (x2)
        • 3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        SPDIF
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
        • USB (x4)
        • USB (x2)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape (18/7)
        Signal loop through
        IR Loopthrough
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        Memory
        8GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        21.7 mm
        Set Width
        1739.7  mm
        Set Height
        1072.8  mm
        Set Depth
        99.0  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        68.49  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        42.24  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.90  inch
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V), M8
        Product weight
        64.7  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        142.64  lb
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 200 mm

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 15W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(Operational),10 - 90%(Storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Consumption (Typical)
        350  W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • USB cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • VGA cable
        Included Accessories
        OPS Android player(CRD50)
        Operating system: Android 7.1.2, Memory :4GB RAM / 64GB eMMc, CPU: Dual Cortex-A72 over 2.0GHz + Quad Cortex-A53 64bit CPU

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Polish
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Portuguese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • BSMI
        • CB
        • EPA
        • FCC, Class B
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MOV
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV3

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • USB cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • VGA cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item