In a matter of weeks of continued wear, the nipple will stay erect. Ideally use it before becoming pregnant. However, you can also use the Nipplette during the first six months of pregnancy to achieve long-lasting correction. Any nipple inversion which is not congenital but has occurred recently should be immediately checked by a doctor before the Niplette is used. It is not recommended to use in the last trimester of pregnancy. You should also not use Niplette on lactating breasts. This is because the product cannot be sterilized and there is a higher risk of infection as a result.