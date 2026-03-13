If the instructions below don’t help, please contact us or click here to submit an online warranty request so we may support you obtain a replacement device. All Sonicare toothbrushes and flossers come backed with a 2-year warranty.
Depending on your model, you can charge your Philips Sonicare toothbrush differently. Ensure you use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with others. The charger might be a USB-A connector that requires a wall adaptor (not included).
Read the following instructions on how to charge your toothbrush.
Plug the charger into an outlet.
Place the toothbrush handle on the charger.
The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours.
You may leave your toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing as this will not affect the battery lifespan.
*Note: DailyClean 1100 does not have a battery indicator light.
Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base.
Plug the charging base into an outlet.
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours.
Charging your toothbrush with the travel case
Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case.
Plug a mini-USB cable into the travel case.
Connect the USB cable to a 5V IPX-4 USB wall adapter.
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when fully charged, which may take up to 24 hours.
Charging your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad
Plug the USB cable into the adapter and plug it into an outlet.
Place the toothbrush vertically on the raised surface of the charging pad.
The charging pad beeps, and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing and turn solid white when fully charged, which may take up to 12 hours.