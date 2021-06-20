Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Philips Sonicare chargers are designed to fit the matching toothbrush handle, however, some models are interchangeable. Find out below if your charger is compatible with other Philips Sonicare toothbrushes.
Interchangeable Philips Sonicare chargers
Below you will find a list of Philips Sonicare toothbrushes that are compatible with other chargers:
- DailyClean toothbrush
- Elite toothbrush
- EasyClean toothbrush
- Essence+ toothbrush
- ExpertClean toothbrush
- ExpertResults toothbrush
- Flexcare Platinum Connected toothbrush
- FlexCare Platinum toothbrush
- FlexCare+ toothbrush
- FlexCare toothbrush
- HealthyWhite toothbrush
- HealthyWhite+ toothbrush
- ProtectiveClean toothbrush
- 2 Series Plaque Removal toothbrush
- 3 Series Gum Health toothbrush
- Sonicare for Kids
- Philips Sonicare AirFloss
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers
The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers are not interchangeable with each other or with other Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles. Even if the charging light on the handle blinks, it will not charge properly. We advise to always use the charger that comes with your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart toothbrush.
Chargers can look similar. To verify you are using the correct charger, see the table below. Each handle is only compatible with the charger base below the handle code ID.
|Handle Name
|DiamondClean
|DiamondClean Smart
|DiamondClean 9000
|Code on bottom of handle
|HX93, HX934, HX935, HX936, HX937
|HX992, HX993
|HX991
|Code on bottom of charger base
|HX9100
|Type: CBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001
|Type: CBA5001, CBA4001