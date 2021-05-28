Home
FC6167/01 PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick

FC6167/01

How to clean the brush of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner

Dirt can get trapped under the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner. Find out how to easily clean it yourself in the following lines.

Removing the roller brush

For easier cleaning, you can take out the roller brush of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner completely:

  1. Switch off the appliance
  2. Turn the floor nozzle upside down
  3. Take the roller brush out of the floor nozzle
  4. Remove the fluff, hair and other dirt from the roller brush and the groove

Note:

If you want to clean the roller brush with water, you need to remove the roller brush from the floor nozzle first.

Using a pair of scissors

You can also use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs etc. that have collected around the roller brush without lifting it out:

  1. Switch off the appliance
  2. Turn the floor nozzle upside down
  3. Turn the roller brush until the cutting groove faces you
  4. Use a pair of scissors to cut the hairs, threads, etc. that have collected around the roller brush
  5. Remove fluff, hairs and other dirt from the roller brush
Cleaning instructions

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6167/01 , FC6404/01 .

