What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
If you would like to know what kind of baking tin to use in your Philips Airfryer, please find the answer in the following lines.
Types of baking tins or molds to be used in your Philips Airfryer
You can use any ovenproof dish or mold in the Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or molds to bake cupcakes, muffins or small gratins.
Note:
* The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.
* Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food would be heated. Always place the baking dish in the basket.
* Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or molds. The baking tins or molds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.
Maximum sizes of baking tins that can be used in your Philips Airfryer:
Round baking tins or molds:
*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
Maximum diameter of 16 cm / 6.3 inches or less and a height of 6 cm /2,4 inches.
*Airfryer model HD924x, HD9246x, HD975x, HD9762, HD986x:
Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7,5 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2,8 inches.
*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
Maximum diameter of 19,5 cm / 7,7 inches or less and a height of 7 cm / 2,8 inches.
Square baking tins or molds:
*Airfryer models HD921x, HD922x, HD923x, HD925x, HD962x, HD964x:
Maximum size of 16x16 cm / 6,3 x 6,3 inches (L x W) on the outer edges and a height of 6 cm/ 2.4 inches.
*Airfryer model HD924x, HD926x:
Maximum size of 19x19 cm / 7,5 x 7,5 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm/ 2.8 inches.
*Airfryer models HD963x, HD965x:
Maximum size of 19,5x19,5 cm / 7,7 x 7,7 inches (LxW) on the outer edges and a height of 7 cm/ 2.8 inches.
