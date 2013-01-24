Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Xenon
xenon category


Xenon

Headlights

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • No.1 choice of major car manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
Icon

  • Feel safe, drive safe

     

    Our lighting solutions give you a precise
    beam of light with maximum output to
    ensure you and other road users are safe.

     

  • Drive with style

     

    Our lighting solutions will give you a more
    intense white or even blue color so you can
    stand out from the crowd.

     

  • Drive with care

     

    Our breakthrough technology provides you
    with more light and less energy
    consumption to help you save costs and
    additional replacements.

     

    Ultinon HID

    Homogenous white LED effect
     
    WhiteVisionPlus
    Available in:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

    X-tremeVision Plus
     

    Up to 150% more vision
    xtremevision-plus
    Available in:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S

    Xenon Standard

    Ideal for replacement
    Vision
    Available in:
    D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
    whiteplus-light-color
    whiteplus-beam-performance
    whiteplus-compare
    xtremeplus-light-color
    xtremeplus-beam-performance
    xtremeplus-compare
    vision_light_color
    vision_beam_performance
    vision_comparison

    Discover more

    Philips LED

    Discover our new LED ranges

    Learn More

    Philips Driving Recorder

    Your reliable eye-witness

    Learn More

    Store Locator

    Find the closest store