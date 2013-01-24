Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Headlights

Headlights

Riding with the peace of the mind

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

   

 

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading manufacturers
  • Vibration resistant two-wheeler lamps from 10G up to 15G (gravitational force)
  • High quality quartz glass
Intro icons

    • Feel safe,

      Drive safe

       

      See and be seen while preventing glare for oncoming road-users

      Philips Innovation & you

    • Feel safe,

      Drive safe

       

      Road safety begins with seeing and being seen. Light is the 1rst and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips lighting solutions provide a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output combined with long-lasting performance.

    • Drive with style

       

      Customers are looking for performance and innovation without sacrifcing style. Philips is on the forefront of producing stylish lighting solution for the most demanding riders to make them stand out with style and elegance.

      Essential
      Moto

       

      High quality light

      WeatherVision Moto

      Available in:

      M5

      Go to catalog

      CityVision
      Moto

       
      See and be seen
      Cityvision Moto

      Available in:

      H4, HS1

      Go to catalog

      PremiumVision
      Moto


      30%       more light
      X-tremeVision Moto

      Available in:

      HS1

      Go to catalog
      Color light: White 3200K
      Warm
      Cool
      Overall performance
      Star rating 3
      Weather Vision example
      Color light: White 3250K
      Warm
      Cool
      Overall performance
      Star rating 4
      CityVision example
      Color light: Yellow 3200K
      Warm
      Cool
      Overall performance
      Star rating 3
      Blue Vision

      BlueVision
      Moto

       

      Xenon Ultimate Effect

      WeatherVision Moto

      Available in:

      HS1, M5

      Go to catalog

      CrystalVision
      Moto

       
      Bright White 4300K
      Cityvision Moto

      Available in:

      HS1

      Go to catalog
      Color light: White 4000K
      Warm
      Cool
      Overall performance
      Star rating 4
      Weather Vision example
      Color light: White 4300K
      Warm
      Cool
      Overall performance
      Star rating 5
      Weather Vision example