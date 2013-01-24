Headlights

- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading manufacturers
- Vibration resistant two-wheeler lamps from 10G up to 15G (gravitational force)
- High quality quartz glass
See and be seen while preventing glare for oncoming road-users
Road safety begins with seeing and being seen. Light is the 1rst and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips lighting solutions provide a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output combined with long-lasting performance.
Customers are looking for performance and innovation without sacrifcing style. Philips is on the forefront of producing stylish lighting solution for the most demanding riders to make them stand out with style and elegance.