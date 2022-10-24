Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like on a breast
Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow for your baby's development stage — from slow to fast flow.
Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.
SCY903/01
Natural Response
Suggested retail priceIDR161,900.00
