7 tools for beard and hair trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Skin-friendly, self-sharpening steel blades
The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.

7 tools for beard and hair trimming
Fully washable handle for easy cleaning
Skin-friendly, self-sharpening steel blades

The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver.
beard and hair trimming

Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style


Detail trimmer for perfect facial details 

The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.
fully washable

Keep your groomer clean


Fully washable
The product is fully washable so it can be safely and conveniently rinsed under the tap.

skin friendly steel blades

Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology 


DualCut precision trimmer

Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. 

Be the first to review this item

What’s in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • Full size metal trimmer
      • Detail trimmer
      • Detail foil shaver
      • Nose trimmer
      • 18-setting beard & stubble comb
      • Detail & eyebrow comb
      • 18-setting hairclipper comb
      • Storage pouch
      • Charging cord

    Compare MG1100 with our other multi groomers

    Multigroom series 1000

    Precise edges and contours

    Multigroom series 1000

    MG1100/16
    Compare features
    Multigroom series 5000

    11-in-1 trimmer

    Multigroom series 5000

    MG5730/15
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Precise edges & contours: Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style
    • Advanced styling & precision: 11-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

    Ease of use
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Cleaning: Fully washable
    • Cleaning: 100% Waterproof
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed

    Battery
    • Power supply: AA battery
    • Battery type: NiMH
    • Run time: 80 minutes
    • Charging: 16 hours full charge
    • Automatic voltage: 100-240 V

    Included accessories
    • Precision beard trimmerÇ 21mm (13/16")
    • Detail foil shaver: 21mm (13/16")
    • Number of length settings: 4
    • 3 precision beard combs: 1, 3, 5mm (1/32", 1/8*, 3/16")
    • Cleaning brush
    • Metal trimmer
    • Detail metal trimmer
    • Precision shaver
    • Nose & ear trimmer
    • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
    • 2 stubble combs
    • 3 hair combs
    • 1 body comb

