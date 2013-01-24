See more and avoid dangerous glare with a precise beam

Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light will be projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone on the road safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.