Essential Moto

Headlight bulb

12152ESC1
    Essential Moto Headlight bulb

    High quality replacement headlight

    Philips EssentialVision Moto halogen headlamp is the high quality replacement lamp for you. See all benefits

      High quality replacement headlight

      Ultra resistant with UV-quartz glass

      • Type of lamp: M5
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      • Standard
      Quality replacement light for a comfortable ride

      Quality replacement light for a comfortable ride

      Philips Essential Moto headlights provides the optimal light performance for your everyday use.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity*

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1
        EAN1
        8727900532548
        EAN3
        8727900532579

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        720 lm ± 15%  lm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        High quality light
        Product highlight
        UV-blocking quartz

      • Product description

        Designation
        M5 Essential Moto
        Range
        Essential Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        BA20d
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Type
        M5
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Homologation ECE
        NO

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        150h

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        53254860
        Order entry
        12152ESC1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        18  g
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        2.7  cm
        Net weight per piece
        11.57  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        100
        Width
        2.6  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        1800  g
        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        30  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1157  g
        Width
        15.5  cm

