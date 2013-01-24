Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

BlueVision Moto

Headlight bulb

12164BVB1
  • White light for style White light for style White light for style
    -{discount-value}

    BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

    12164BVB1

    White light for style

    Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

    BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

    White light for style

    Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

    White light for style

    Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

    BlueVision Moto Headlight bulb

    White light for style

    Discover Philips BlueVision Moto with its ultimate blue xenon effect. Philips state-of-the-art, Gradient Coating™ technology creates the stylish xenon effect in the headlight and produces a powerful 3700 K bright, white light on the road. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all headlights

      White light for style

      3700K white light upgrade

      • Type of lamp: M5
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,25/25 W
      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Fully homologated road legal lamp

      Fully homologated road legal lamp

      Philips BlueVision Moto bulbs are fully homologated for road legal use for a safe ride.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity.

      3700K bright white light on the road

      With a white light of 3700K, BlueVision Moto lamps offer a greater visibility on the road as well as a unique effect in the optics which makes you stand out amongst other riders.

      Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B1
        EAN1
        8727900370478
        EAN3
        8727900370485

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 3700  K
        Lumens
        400.0 ± 15%  lm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        White light
        Product highlight
        3700K

      • Product description

        Designation
        M5 BlueVision
        Range
        BlueVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        P15d-25-3
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        Type
        M5
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Homologation ECE
        NO

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        150h

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        25/25  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        37047830
        Order entry
        12164BVB1

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        39.2  g
        Height
        12.9  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        10.1  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        27  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.392  g
        Height
        14.6  cm
        Length
        20.1  cm
        Net weight per piece
        101  g
        Width
        14.4  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.