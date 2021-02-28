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X-tremeVision Pro150Car headlight bulb

12258XVPS2

Striking brightness for extra safety

Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road.

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The best blend of high performance and lifetime

Striking brightness for extra safety

  • Type of lamp: H1

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 55 W

See more to drive safely

With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light. Drive home to your loved ones knowing you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb***

The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from ageing. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H1: 350h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam, but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

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Disclaimers

  1. Except for H1, H11, HIR2