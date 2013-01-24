Home
WeatherVision

Headlight bulb

12336WVS2
    -{discount-value}

    Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage. See all benefits

    Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage. See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Ultimate yellow light

      • Type of lamp: H3
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,55 W
      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      With homogeneous yellow coating, WeatherVision offers the ultimate yellow light that penetrates better in adverse weather conditions to ensure a safer drive.

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.

      Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Greater driving comfort and safety

      WeatherVision provides you with up to 60% more vision* on the road so you see further ahead and notice obstacles and traffic signs earlier. *Performance varies per bulb type

      Complying with high quality standards of ECE homologation

      WeatherVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Ultimate yellow light
        Product highlight
        2600K

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        Front fog light
        Base
        PK22s
        Range
        WeatherVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Marking ECE
        N/A
        Designation
        H3 WeatherVision
        Type
        H3

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        2600  K
        Lumens
        1450 ±15%  lm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400 h

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        77872730

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2
        EAN1
        8711500778727
        EAN3
        8711500778734

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        126,5  g
        Height
        10.9  cm
        Length
        10.9  cm
        Net weight per piece
        6.38  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20
        Width
        5.3  cm

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        12.6  cm
        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2,53  kg

