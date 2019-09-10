2 year warranty
12342WVUSM
Sharp irresistible look
Philips WhiteVision ultra H4, featuring the latest coating formula, delivers a stunning 4200 Kelvin. These are the whitest road-legal halogen lights in our portfolio and the perfect choice if you're looking for a cool, stylish look.
Type of lamp: H4
12V, 55/60W, W5W position lamps included
Up to 60% more vision
Up to 4,200 K
Number of bulbs: 2+2
With up to 4200 Kelvin¹, Philips WhiteVision ultra headlights revolutionize the look of your car with a sharp white light. The right choice for a bright and stylish driving experience!
Philips WhiteVision ultra is designed for drivers who are looking for an upgrade with the style and appearance reminding of LED lighting, but drive a vehicle with halogen technology. Thanks to the new and advanced coating formula on the glass, WhiteVision ultra bulbs are our whitest road-legal lights providing a stunning look in the headlamp's reflector.
WhiteVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs are ECE certified for bright white light on the road. Drivers enjoy a vibrant look and a street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations. Without compromizing safety by dazzling the car in front, it gives you great visibility.
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