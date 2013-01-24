Home
CityVision Moto

Headlight bulb

12636CTVBW
    -{discount-value}

    For better safety and visibility in city traffic, Philips has designed CityVision Moto lamps produce up to 40% more vision to see further. CityVision Moto bulbs also projects a distinctive, attention-grabbing orange effect in the headlight. See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Up to 40% more vision

      • Type of lamp: HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      Distinctive orange effect in the headlight

      Philips CityVision Moto headlights have been specifically developed for city-riders. Thanks to their distinctive orange effect, Philips motorcycle bulbs grabs driver attention and guarantee an earlier recognition of the rider.

      Designed for city riders

      Philips CityVision Moto headlights are specifically designed to increase rider's security in city environment. The attention-grabbing orange effect as well as the light output increase by 40% allow a safer riding experience in traffic and actively participate in accident reduction.

      Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Vibration resistance up to 10G

      Philips CityVision Moto lamps are designed with state-of-the-art technology to resist vibrations up to 10G and last longer. Those motorcycle bulbs are mounted with an extremely resistant double coil filament to withstand a wide range of vibrations including physical shocks.

      40% more vision on the road

      Offering 40% more vision on the road, the Philips CityVision Moto headlights actively participate in increasing rider's security. Thanks to better visibility on the road Philips motorcycle lamps allow for better obstacle recognition and accident prevention.

      Philips is the choice of major motorcylce manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        See and be seen
        Product highlight
        40% more light

      • Product description

        Designation
        HS1 CityVision Moto
        Range
        CityVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Base
        PX43t
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        HS1

      • Lifetime

        Lifespan
        400h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        825 ±15%
        Color temperature
        Up to 3200 K

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        39894630
        Order entry
        12636CTVBW

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        463  g
        Height
        13  cm
        Length
        25.500  cm
        Width
        19  cm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister
        EAN1
        8727900398946
        EAN3
        8727900398953

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        46.3  g
        Height
        12.900  cm
        Length
        9.500  cm
        Net weight per piece
        22  g
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        4.860  cm

