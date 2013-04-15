Search terms

    DayLight LED Daytime Running Light

    12830WLEDX1

    Powerful LEDs for more visibility and greater safety, increasing your style & visibility day and night.

    DayLight LED Daytime Running Light

    More visibility for better safety

    to drive with safety and style

    Smart clip-on system

    Smart clip-on system

    Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.

    Approved light output

    Approved light output

    Road legal (ECE R87), will not dazzle other road users

    OEM quality

    OEM quality

    The robust high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. The result is long life and no maintenance work.

    Powerful LEDs

    Powerful LEDs

    4-dot LED design style delivers an OEM stylish look and delivers bright white light output (6000K)

    Ultra-compact design compatible with most car models

    Ultra-compact design compatible with most car models

    Technical Specifications

    • Product description

      Color temperature
      5700
      Designation
      LED DaylightGuide
      LED light effect
      4 Dots
      Range
      DayLight

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      2x2  W
      Application
      • Day light
      • LED Daytime Running Light
      Homologation
      • CCC compliant
      • ROHS / REACH Compliant
      Average Lifetime
      Voltage  hour(s)
      Lasts car's lifetime
      5000 hours

    • Original equipment quality

      Waterproof - Weather proof
      IP56
      Gravel impact resistance lens
      Automotive test PSA B25 7110
      Standard waterproof connectors
      Watertight connector
      Homologation
      ECE R87
      Premium finishing
      High quality aluminum housing
      Quality
      Certified automotive quality
      Temperature range
      -40°C to 85  °C

    • Easy to install

      Easy click system
      clip-on system

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      125,1 x 32,3 x 23,1  mm
      A-box dimensions (L x W x H)
      221 x 137 x 5  mm
      Box weight
      830  kg

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

