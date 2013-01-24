Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity. See all benefits
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity. See all benefits
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.
Philips SmartStand allows for flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z type structure with smooth tilt, height adjustment and folding capabilities enables you to use it in various ergonomic positions. You can set the stand in upright position for better touch control, or recline it backwards, making it easy for you to draw or annotate. It even allows you to put the screen almost flat on the table for some applications when required.
Picture/Display
Touch
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
What's in the box?