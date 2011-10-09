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Discontinued

BrillianceLED Monitor

224CL2SB/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.

With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication

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Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.

  • Blade

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

  • C-line

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

SmartImage optimized for ease of use

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Stylish design that complements any interior

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

09/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Slimline LED Monitor

Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor

18/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ease of use/plug n play

Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor

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