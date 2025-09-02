2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience
With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226C2 Full HD display with 2ms SmartResponse, stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the Gaming and Movie world
21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line
Full HD
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hurricks
02/09/2025
United Kingdom
A handy little tin
I've used this product several times over the past few weeks from making cup cakes to cooking ratatouille and focaccia bread. Easy to clean and easy to load up before placing into the basket of my airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
Sandy
18/08/2025
United Kingdom
Very useful
Glad i bought this set but i have not tried the individual cases yet
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL
This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL