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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with LED

228C3LSB/00

1 award

The Art of Elegance and Performance

With an elegant slim body and a stylish Aluminum base, the new Moda is a work of art.

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The Art of Elegance and Performance

  • Moda

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

LED technology for brilliant images

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.

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