22AV1601B/12
  Easy Remote Control
    Professional TV

    22AV1601B/12

    Easy Remote Control

    This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

    Professional TV

    Easy Remote Control

    Easy Remote Control

    Professional TV

    Easy Remote Control

      Easy Remote Control

      Simple and intuitive

      • Remote Control

      Large, color-coded, glow-in-the-dark buttons

      This remote control's simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions. The large volume and channel buttons are color-coded and glow-in-the-dark: for easy operation in any light.

      Multi-RC settings memory

      Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

      Lockable battery compartment

      The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

      Low-battery detection

      When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hospitality Features

        Remote Control
        • Multi-RC Compatible
        • Studio/ES/MS/Sig compatible
        • PrimeSuite
        • Glow-in-the-Dark buttons
        • RC Battery Door Lock
        • Cable Strap Ready
        • Low Battery Detection

      • Battery

        Type
        2xAAA (Not Included)

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        184x48x20 mm

