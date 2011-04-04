2 year warranty
Discontinued
231T1LSB/00
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 231T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
T-line
23" (58.4 cm)
'-
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
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