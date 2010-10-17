2 year warranty
Discontinued
235P2EB/00
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Large eco-friendly Philips 235P2 Professional display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
23" (58.4 cm) Full HD
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
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