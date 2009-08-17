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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with SmartImage

240S1SB/27

Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the 240S1 business display enhances your productivity

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Big, Feature packed display for high productivity

  • 61 cm (24") w S-line

  • Format 16:10

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

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