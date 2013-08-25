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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LED monitor

247E3LPHSU/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant display with PowerSensor

Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.

See all benefits

saves energy bills

Elegant display with PowerSensor

  • E Line

  • 23.6" / 60 cm

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Modern Touch controls

Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

25/08/2013

Canada

Canada

Affordable monitor

This monitor is suitable to my needs with affordable price at the store.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LPHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LPHSU LED monitor

20/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best monitor i have ever owned

I have had this monitor as a present from my father nearly 6 years, it gets extensive use for both work, and hours of gaming, i would say over 4-6hours a day use and has never failed. The only thing that let it down was the lack of a HDMI port, but the use of a widget fixed that in no time. 10/10

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

06/02/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It saved power and protected my eye

Power Saver will set screen to dim mode when I walk away. However sometime I just sit a little away for watching a litercture, it also went into dim mode. The most best is the SmartImage Lite feature. It let highlight text color darker. Let my eye feel better.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor

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