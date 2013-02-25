2 year warranty
Discontinued
272P4QPJKES/00
Crystalclear images, maximum productivity
This professional Philips display delivers Crystalclear Quad HD 2560x1440 images. MultiView enhances productivity with active dual connect and view. Webcam enables collaboration saving time and money
Quad HD
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 display
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
This Philips display employs Display port 1.2a Multi Stream Transport (MST) technology with HBR2, which doubles the data throughput to 21.6 Gbps. This enables it to daisy chain multiple monitors, thereby increasing your efficiency dramatically. This daisy chain, multi-monitor capability makes this Philips display especially suitable for use in Finance, Banking, control room and other similar environment. To make use of this feature, your PC Graphics Card must be certified to DP1.2 with MST option. For detailed information, please visit http://www.displayport.org/
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Response time value equal to SmartResponse