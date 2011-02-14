EPEAT Gold ensures lowest impact on environment

Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.