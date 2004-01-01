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  • Flexible control Flexible control Flexible control

    Professional TV

    32HFL4014/12

    Flexible control

    Surprise and delight with a professional IPTV. Cost-effective central management, quick installation, and a customizable UI make this a flexible solution. Philips world-renowned picture quality always engages.

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    Professional TV

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    Flexible control

    Pro System TV

    • PrimeSuite

    Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

    Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colors to the search bar to increase the visibility of your brand.

    MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

    Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

    IPTV. Provide channels over IP. Install your own UI

    Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation-whether you're personalizing your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

    CMND & Control. Operate, update, maintain

    Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs, updating software, and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one TV or more.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      32  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      80  cm
      Display
      • D-LED
      • LED HD TV
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      • Subtitles
      Local control
      Joystick

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Joystick Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      • Picture Style
      Power control
      • Quick Start Mode
      • Auto Power ON
      • WoLAN
      Apps
      YouTube
      Your brand
      • Customizable Home Screen
      • Location Name (Geonames ID)
      • CMND&Create
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      • Welcome Logo
      Clock
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      Cloning and Firmware update
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      • Via USB/RF/IP
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Languages
      Guest language control
      Remote Control
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
      CMND&Check-In
      • Guest Name
      • Guest Language

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      • Headphone Detection
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • HEVC
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • VP9
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • BMP
      • GIF
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      16 (2x8)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • DTS-HD
      • Dolby Atmos Compatible
      • Dolby MS12D
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      F
      Eu Energy Label power
      28  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      EPREL registration number
      345147

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Edge Stand
      • Remote Control 22AV1904A/12
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Power Cord
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      Optional
      • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
      • External Clock 22AV1860A/12
      • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
      • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

    • Connectivity Side

      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3.2
      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Rear

      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      USB2
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      • MHL 2.0 (HDMI1)
      • ARC (HDMI2)

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      732  mm
      Set Height
      432  mm
      Set Depth
      77  mm
      Product weight
      4,5  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      732  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      494  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      179  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      4,6  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • 100 x 100 mm
      • M6

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.

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