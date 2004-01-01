Search terms

EN
ID
  • Chasing innovation Chasing innovation Chasing innovation
    Energy Label Europe G

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    43BDL4550D/00

    Chasing innovation

    Amaze your guests with a smarter, faster, signage display. With integrated WiFi and designed for running Android apps, it's the next evolution in signage solutions

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions D-Line Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Chasing innovation

    powered by Android

    • 43"
    • Powered by Android
    • 500cd/m²
    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory

    Save and play content with internal memory. Upload your media into the display and playback content immediately. Working in conjunction with the internal browser, it also serves as a memory cache when streaming online content. If the network ever fails, the internal memory keeps content running by playing a cached version of the content, ensuring that your media stays up even if the network goes down.

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    CMND: Take control of your displays

    A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Create and update content with CMND & Create

    Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

    With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Ensure your content is running with automatic screenshots

    Content is king, and with the automatic screenshot feauture, you can make sure that your content is up and running at all times. Screenshots are taken throughout the day, which are then stored in the FTP server. From there, the screenshots can be viewed no matter when, or where you are.

    ADS wide-view panel display

    Be seen from any angle with ADS wide-view technology. Advanced Super Dimension Switch delivers faster on-display picture processing for smoother content transitions, remarkable image accuracy, and superior colour reproduction with 180 degree viewing.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlists.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108.0  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      42.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.2451 x 2451 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 G Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 8.0

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      WiFi
      dual antenna 2,4Ghz and 5Ghz
      4G/LTE antenna connectors
      mPCIe

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (24/7)
      • Portrait (24/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      • HDMI
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      RS232
      WiFi protocol
      a b g n, 802.1x

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      83  W
      Consumption (Max)
      123 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
      • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      973.0  mm
      Product weight
      10.71  kg
      Set Height
      561.2  mm
      Set Depth
      63.5  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      38.31  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      22.09  inch
      Wall Mount
      200 (H) x 200(V) mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.50  inch
      Bezel width
      13.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      23.61  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.263
      • H.264
      • H.265
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      2 x A53 + 2 x A73
      GPU
      ARM Mali G51
      Memory
      3GB DDR
      Storage
      32 GB eMMc

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable
      • AC Power Cord
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
      Included Accessories
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • AC Switch Cover
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • Screws
      Stand
      BM05922 (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CCC
      • RoHS
      • BSMI
      • CB
      • VCCI
      • CU
      • EMF
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Quick start guide
    • RS232 cable
    • AC Power Cord
    • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
    • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.