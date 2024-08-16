Search terms

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    44HDL5000PP/00

    Philips Public LED 5000

    Empower uniquely crafted Public LED displays that redefine audience engagement. Deliver your immersive visual experiences with seamless connectivity, various sizing, and customizable curvature, allowing to design a breathtaking display.

    Signage Solutions LED Display

    Philips Public LED 5000

    Elevate your visual journey

    • 44''
    • Direct View LED

    Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy.

    Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy. Achieves smooth, judder-free images with a high refresh rate.

    Brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.

    Revel in consistent brilliance with brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.

    Elevate your visual experience.

    Elevate your visual experience with a wide colour gamut for lifelike images.

    Contrast excellence

    Witness exceptional clarity with a contrast ratio of >=3000:1.

    Lower power consumption

    Developing technology for your sustainable business future through built-in power saving features.

    Lightweight wall mountable or hoisted installation

    As well as an optional range of connections and brackets for wall mounting, Philips Public LED 5000 Series also supports fixed hoisting installations.

    Front-access maintenance

    Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.

    Create bezel-free video walls

    Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether its 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill your abidance with crystal-clear picture quality.

    Built in cable management

    Philips Public LED 5000 Series displays come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data – using PPDS’ unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design – minimizing clutter and speeding up installations.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      1:2
      Brightness Uniformity
      >=97%
      Calibration(brightness/color)
      Supported
      Color temperature adjust range
      4000~9500 K (by software)
      Color temperature default
      6500±500 K
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      >=3000:1
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      150  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      150  degree
      Picture enhancement
      Wide color gamut display
      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Frame frequency (Hz)
      50 & 60
      Refresh rate(Hz)
      Up to 3840 Hz
      Three specific modules pixel pitch
      1,9mm, 2,5mm and 3,9mm

    • Convenience

      Ease of installation
      • Guide pins
      • Light weight
      • Locking mechanism for cabinet
      Power loop through
      - for 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less - for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
      Signal control loop through
      RJ45

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      -20~45  °C
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20~50  °C
      LED Lifetime
      TBD
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      10~80%
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      10~85%

    • Cabinet

      Cabinet area (m2)
      0.50
      Cabinet size (mm)
      500x1000x40
      Data connector
      RJ45
      Power connector
      In/Out (C14/C13)
      Receving card brand
      Novastar
      Weight (KG)
      11.2
      Cabinet diagonal (inch)
      44.02
      Cabinet construction
      Die cast aluminum

    • Accessories

      LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
      1 pcs
      QSG
      1 pcs

    • Miscellaneous

      Warranty
      2 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • RoHS
      • EAC
      • EN61000-3-2
      • EN61000-3-3
      • IEC/UL60950
      • IEC/UL62368
      • IEC62471
      • EN55032
      • EN55035
      • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A

    • Specific module 14HDL5019PM/00

      Pixel pitch
      1.9mm
      Brightness after calibration
      ≤500nit
      Brightness before calibration
      550nit
      Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
      340 W
      Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
      388 W
      Consumption (Typical W/m²)
      120 W
      Cabinet pixels (Dot)
      131,072
      Module resolution (W x H)
      128 x 128
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      256 x 512

    • Specific module 14HDL5025PM/00

      Pixel pitch
      2.5mm
      Brightness after calibration
      ≤ 500nit
      Brightness before calibration
      550nit
      Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
      300 W
      Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
      340 W
      Consumption (Typical W/m²)
      100 W
      Cabinet pixels (Dot)
      20.000
      Module resolution (W x H)
      100 x 100
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      200 x 400

    • Specific module 14HDL5039PM/00

      Pixel pitch
      3.9mm
      Brightness after calibration
      ≤ 500nit
      Brightness before calibration
      550nit
      Max. power cons. AC (W/m²)
      300W
      Max. power cons. BC (W/m²)
      340W
      Consumption (Typical W/m²)
      100W
      Cabinet pixels (Dot)
      32,768
      Module resolution (W x H)
      64 x 64
      Cabinet resolution (W x H)
      128 x 256

