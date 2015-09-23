Search terms

    Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4 year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.

    • Type of lamp: D2S
    • Pack of: 1
    • 85 V,35 W
    Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4 year warranty for free.

    Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4 year warranty for free.

    Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3 year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7 year warranty certificate.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

    How to claim on your warranty

    Go back to your reseller or contact the Philips Consumer Care team on 00800-7445 4775. If your claim is in line with the terms and conditions, you will be provided with a new lamp that is technically equivalent to a Xenon LongerLife lamp. If you go through the Philips Consumer Care service to receive a replacement, please send the defective Philips bulb in a protective package. Don't forget to include your receipt and pay the correct postage for the contact address in your country.

    The perfect long-lasting Xenon lamp for your car

    Philips Xenon LongerLife replaces a single burned-out lamp. We highly recommend that you change your lamps in pairs to ensure greater and more homogeneous visibility for the maximum safety. Long-lasting and economical, you will get perfect satisfaction driving in darkness.

    Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. As a mattter of fact, the intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

    Warranty terms and conditions

    Register your lamp within 30 days from the date of purchase. The warranty is valid for up to 7 years or a maximum of 150,000 km, whichever comes first. The warranty is valid for non-commercial use only. This warranty is applicable to genuine Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps only. Philips is not responsible for the mounting nor the postage - even if the failure happens during the warranty period. To claim your warranty, keep your warranty certificate and proof of purchase for the entire duration of the warranty. The general Philips warranty conditions also applies: www.philips.com/warranty

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass can resist thermal shocks : if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Long lasting
      Product highlight
      4-year warranty + 3 extra

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      P32d-2
      Designation
      D2S LongerLife
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Range
      Xenon LongerLife
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D2S

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      3350 ±300  lm
      Color temperature
      Up to 4300 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      85  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      85122SYC1
      Ordering code
      37244133

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C1
      EAN1
      8727900375244
      EAN3
      8727900372458

    • Packed product information

      Width
      5.4  cm
      Height
      9.3  cm
      Net weight per piece
      73.2  g
      Length
      5.4  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      102  g
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      11,1  cm
      Width
      9,6  cm
      Height
      5,7  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0,204  kg

