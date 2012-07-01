Perfect companion for outdoor activities
The Philips AE1120/00 portable radio is built for the outdoors. Kinetically powered, it eliminates the need for batteries and features a built-in siren for attracting attention and USB charger to keep devices charged and connected. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Harness your own power with the device's innovative, kinetically driven power source - an environmentally friendly alternative to battery-powered devices. Providing power for radio, flashlight or to charge up a phone or other device is an easy-to-use way to keep charged up.
Don't be kept in the dark. With its built-in flashlight, the device keeps things going long after the sun has set. This device takes the risk out of poorly-lit nighttime activities and can be just the thing in the event of power outages. Kinetic power generation keeps things automatically charged and eliminates worries about batteries going flat.
Keeping safe often means being locatable. The device's built-in siren attracts attention, meaning that help is never far away. Kinetically powered to prevent unexpected battery problems, the siren is an addition designed to give you peace of mind and make your safety a top priority.
A speaker offers good sound quality for more pleasure.
FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner
It's difficult to unplug entirely - and now you don't have to. Finding a charger for a mobile phone or other device in the outdoors can be a hassle, which is why the device has a handy micro-USB built in, meaning you'll always have enough power for music and movies, or just for your peace of mind. It's also great to act as a backup in the case of power outages. Take advantage of the device's kinetically-charged power source to keep powered up and connected.
