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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE3300/00

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

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Make a splash in your shower

Battery operation for portable use

The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Built-in clock function

A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.

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