CD Soundmachine

AZ102B/12
    CD Soundmachine

    AZ102B/12
    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

    CD Soundmachine

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions. See all benefits

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      • Black
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

      The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

      Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

      FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

      Line-in connection for your portable music playback

      MP3 line-in connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content via your audio system. By simply connecting your portable MP3 player to the audio system via its built-in line-in jack, you can enjoy superb sound quality while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 1 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker grille finishing
        metal
        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Disc playback modes
        • fast forward/backward
        • next/previous track search
        • repeat/shuffle/program
        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Convenience

        Loader type
        top

      • Power

        Battery type
        C size (LR14)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Number of batteries
        6
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        power cord
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        2  kg
        Main unit depth
        245  mm
        Main unit height
        123  mm
        Weight
        1.6  kg
        Main unit width
        262  mm
        Packaging height
        155  mm
        Packaging width
        284  mm
        Packaging depth
        264  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

