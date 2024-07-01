BHA301/00
Easy hairstyling for all hair length
Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.See all benefits
The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.
The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The ThermoBrush has a small diameter of 22 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for easy curling.
Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.
Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.
The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.
The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.
The airstyler uses ceramic brushes infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a brushing action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
