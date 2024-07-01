Search terms

    3000 Series Air Styler

    BHA301/00

    Easy hairstyling for all hair length

    Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

    3000 Series Air Styler

    Easy hairstyling for all hair length

    • 3 attachments
    • Ceramic Argan Oil
    800W styling power for salon-like results

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    22 mm ThermoBrush for easy curling

    22 mm ThermoBrush for easy curling

    The ThermoBrush has a small diameter of 22 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for easy curling.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

    Argan-oil infused brush

    Argan-oil infused brush

    The airstyler uses ceramic brushes infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a brushing action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      22 mm ThermoBrush
      For easy curling
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      38 mm ThermoBrush
      For smooth styles and waves

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Number of heat settings
      3 heat with 2 speed

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Caring tempreature setting
      Yes

