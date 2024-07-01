Search terms

    5000 Series Air Styler

    BHA530/00

    Multiple hairstyles with extra care

    Philips Air Styler 5000 for the easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while Ionic care helps your hair to shine more.

    • 5 styling attachments
    • Even heat distribution
    • 4x more ions*
    • Ceramic Argan Oil
    Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

    The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it healthy-looking and shiny.

    4x more ionic care*

    This airstyler gives your hair instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.

    Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

    The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

    Cool air setting for gentle drying

    The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

    Argan-oil infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

    The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

    30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

    The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for the easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

    38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

    The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

    Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

    The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create naturally straight look in one go.

    Volumizer for more volume at the roots

    Create the volume at the roots with a specially designed volumizer attachment.

    5 attachments

    This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Retractable bristle brush
      For defined waves
      Paddle straightening brush
      For naturally straight looks
      Volumizer
      For volume at the roots
      38 mm ThermoBrush
      For smooth styles and waves

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      1000W

    • Technical specifications

      Number of heat settings
      3 heat with 2 speed

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Cable length
      2m

    • Caring technologies

      EHD technology
      Yes
      Caring tempreature setting
      Yes
      4x Ion technology
      *

    • compared to HP8656
    • * On the paddle brush

