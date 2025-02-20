Search terms

EN
ID
  • Compact size, Strong air speed Compact size, Strong air speed Compact size, Strong air speed

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    BHD321/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Compact size, Strong air speed

    Trendy T-shape compact size with contrast styling design, 4 combinations modes meets your diversified drying needs.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: IDR599,900.00

    3000 Series Hair Dryer

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

    Compact size, Strong air speed

    30M negative ionic provides smooth and shiny hair

    • Ionic care
    1600 W high power to achieve fast drying

    1600 W high power to achieve fast drying

    The 1600 Watt hair dryer delivers powerful drying and optimal air temperature, so you can achieve your ideal style quickly and efficiently.

    30 Million negative ionic gives you smooth and shiny hair

    30 Million negative ionic gives you smooth and shiny hair

    This powerful ionic system generates up to 30 million ions*** per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.

    2 heat and speed setting

    2 heat and speed setting

    This hairdryer offers 2 heat & speed combinations, 4 different setting making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Light weight for comfortable grip

    Light weight for comfortable grip

    With just 350g***, it gives the most comfortable drying experience.

    Double over-heating protection design for better care**

    Double over-heating protection design for better care**

    The thermal cut-off feature will be activated if the hair dryer temperature is too high, it prevents the device from overheating and damage to hair.

    Double layered nozzle for comfortable styling

    Double layered nozzle for comfortable styling

    Our styling nozzle has two layers to keep itself cool while you dry your hair. It's soft and user-friendly, freely rotating 360 for your ideal drying angle.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Double layered nozzle
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.6 m
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Ionic care
      30M negative ion
      Metallic coating
      Yes
      Double over heating protection
      Yes

    • Features

      Heat/Speed settings
      2 heat, 2 speed

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • From external lab results
    • *Built-in thermal fuse and heat breaker, double protection, prevent damage caused by overheating.
    • ** without nozzle and power cord.

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.