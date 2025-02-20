BHD321/00
Compact size, Strong air speed
Trendy T-shape compact size with contrast styling design, 4 combinations modes meets your diversified drying needs.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The 1600 Watt hair dryer delivers powerful drying and optimal air temperature, so you can achieve your ideal style quickly and efficiently.
This powerful ionic system generates up to 30 million ions*** per drying session, intensifying your hair's shine. So you can enjoy glossy, frizz-free hair.
This hairdryer offers 2 heat & speed combinations, 4 different setting making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
With just 350g***, it gives the most comfortable drying experience.
The thermal cut-off feature will be activated if the hair dryer temperature is too high, it prevents the device from overheating and damage to hair.
Our styling nozzle has two layers to keep itself cool while you dry your hair. It's soft and user-friendly, freely rotating 360 for your ideal drying angle.
Accessories
Technical specifications
Features
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.