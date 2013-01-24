Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

wireless portable speaker

BT3500B/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Bring big tunes with you, everywhere Bring big tunes with you, everywhere Bring big tunes with you, everywhere
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    wireless portable speaker

    BT3500B/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

    Quality style and big sound merge in a body so slim it can be slipped in everywhere. Built-in NFC technologies makes smartphone pairing as easy as a touch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    wireless portable speaker

    Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

    Quality style and big sound merge in a body so slim it can be slipped in everywhere. Built-in NFC technologies makes smartphone pairing as easy as a touch. See all benefits

    Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

    Quality style and big sound merge in a body so slim it can be slipped in everywhere. Built-in NFC technologies makes smartphone pairing as easy as a touch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    wireless portable speaker

    Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

    Quality style and big sound merge in a body so slim it can be slipped in everywhere. Built-in NFC technologies makes smartphone pairing as easy as a touch. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

      Bring big tunes with you, everywhere

      • Bluetooth®
      • Built-in microphone for calls
      • Rechargeable battery
      • 10W
      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

      Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

      Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

      Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts the input signals from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.

      Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

      Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

      With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        USB charging
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Built-in microphone
        for speaker conference

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        10W
        Sound System
        Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        2 x 2"

      • Power

        Operating time on battery
        5  hr
        Battery type
        lithium polymer (built-in)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        201 x 35 x 101  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        261 x 48 x 183 mm
        Product weight
        0.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.625  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • USB cable for PC charging
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.