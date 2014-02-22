Search terms

    Micro music system

    BTD2180/12

    Sound that fits your home

    Listen to all your digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth®. The Philips sound system also plays DVDs, DivX titles, CDs and MP3-CDs. Enjoy your favorites in true style.

    Micro music system

    Sound that fits your home

    Obsessed with sound

    • Bluetooth®
    • DVD, DivX
    • CD, USB, FM
    • 70W max
    Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

    Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Wake up and sleep timer functions

    Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

    Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Digital Sound Control

    Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

    Motorized CD loader for convenience access

    A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Digital Sound Control
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      70W

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker drivers
      Dome Tweeter with 4" woofer

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      Analogue Audio In (L/R)
      Microphone
      Microphone socket
      USB
      USB host
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP
      Video Output - Analog
      • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
      • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Enhancements
      Auto Store
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      20

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Clock
      On main display
      Indications
      DIM mode

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 110-240V
      • 50/60 Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      Remote control
      Yes
      User Manual
      Multi-languages

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      6.7  kg
      Main speaker depth
      185  mm
      Main speaker width
      140  mm
      Main unit depth
      220.4  mm
      Main unit height
      119  mm
      Main unit width
      180  mm
      Packaging height
      315  mm
      Packaging width
      663  mm
      Packaging depth
      208  mm
      Main speaker height
      260  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • Repeat/one/all/program
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      Playback Media
      • MP3-CD
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Program Play
      • Repeat
      • Stop
      Loader Type
      • Motorised
      • Tray

    • Still Picture Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • Picture CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      Picture Enhancement
      Slideshow with MP3 playback

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DivX
      • DVD-Video
      • Picture CD
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      Disc Playback Modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • Angle
      • PBC
      • Slow Motion
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • OSD
      • Resume Playback from Stop
      Video Enhancement
      Progressive Scan
      DVD Region
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Composite video cable (Y)
    • AC Power Cord
