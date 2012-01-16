2 year warranty
Discontinued
CED229/98
Obsessed with sound
Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED229. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.
7.6 cm (3") widescreen
DVD
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.
Reviews
Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.