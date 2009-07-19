Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Car entertainment system

CED320/98
  • Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
    -{discount-value}

    Car entertainment system

    CED320/98

    Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

    Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED320. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car entertainment system

    Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

    Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED320. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

    Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

    Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED320. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car entertainment system

    Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

    Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED320. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

    Similar products

    See all Audio systems

      Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      8.9 cm/3.5" full color display for video and photo playback

      8.9 cm/3.5" full color display for video and photo playback

      The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

      Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Diagonal screen size
        3.5"
        Resolution
        320(W) x 234(H) x 3(RGB)
        Brightness
        220  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        350
        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Effective viewing area
        75.32 x 42.822 mm
        Pixel pitch
        0.2385(W) x 0.183(H)
        Key illumination
        Blue/Red

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • DivX
        • Picture CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • MPEG
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • WMA9
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable
        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        Quick start guide
        English
        User Manual
        English

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        193  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.