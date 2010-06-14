Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Philips CEM1000 lets you seamlessly enjoy digital music from CD & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
Find difficulty inserting a CD into your car audio in the dark? With the innovative design from Philips, you will have a clear guide with lights spreading around the disc opening to help you insert a CD faster and easier.
This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.
High contrast LCD
Display
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Connectivity
Security/Anti-theft
Accessories
Power
Dimensions