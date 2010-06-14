ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Car audio system

CEM1000/00

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Philips CEM1000 lets you seamlessly enjoy digital music from CD & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

See all benefits

with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

  • CD

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.