Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Car audio system

CEM2000/00
  • Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Car audio system

    CEM2000/00

    Seamless music enjoyment on the road

    Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car audio system

    Seamless music enjoyment on the road

    Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

    Seamless music enjoyment on the road

    Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car audio system

    Seamless music enjoyment on the road

    Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Audio systems

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

      • USB
      • CD
      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Diffused indicating light for easy CD insertion

      Diffused indicating light for easy CD insertion

      Find difficulty inserting a CD into your car audio in the dark? With the innovative design from Philips, you will have a clear guide with lights spreading around the disc opening to help you insert a CD faster and easier.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

      Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

      Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

      High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

      High contrast LCD

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (8 characters)
        Key illumination
        Blue

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • Program Type
        • News
        • News & Traffic
        • RDS Clock Set

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        45Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.