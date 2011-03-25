Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound. See all benefits
Flush, angled and surface mounting options are all available. These car stereo speakers will install in any car easily, letting you upgrade your factory-installed stereo system and giving you the best possible listening experience in a directional signal source.
Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Compared to traditional speaker magnets such as ferrite and barium, or cheaper piezoelectric crystals, neodymium's stability, strength and size makes it ideal choice for small tweeters. The neodymium magnet ensures stable, high frequency sound reproduction even from a small speaker.
Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.
Rich bass radiators with 10W output enable small speakers to reproduce bass frequencies more effectively without having to increase their size. So better bass with less space!
Fits perfectly in all 25mm speaker openings.
Silk is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high sensitivity and stability, and its tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These soft and light silk domes can capture even the highest musical notes, to make your music full of high fidelity details such as warm, mid-range vocals and vivid, lively trebles. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.
High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.
