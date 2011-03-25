2 year warranty
Discontinued
CSP251/00
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.
1" (25mm) tweeter
Silk is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high sensitivity and stability, and its tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These soft and light silk domes can capture even the highest musical notes, to make your music full of high fidelity details such as warm, mid-range vocals and vivid, lively trebles. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.
Flush, angled and surface mounting options are all available. These car stereo speakers will install in any car easily, letting you upgrade your factory-installed stereo system and giving you the best possible listening experience in a directional signal source.
High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.
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