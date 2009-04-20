Search terms

    Free your music and enjoy it in superb sound with friends. Just dock your iPod in the sleek and compact DC199B - it delivers dynamic sound and essential functionalities that let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits

    Free your music and enjoy it in superb sound with friends. Just dock your iPod in the sleek and compact DC199B - it delivers dynamic sound and essential functionalities that let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2 x 7.5W + 15W
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        3
        Loudspeaker types
        Integrated subwoofer
        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Aux in
        Line-in, 3.5 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer
        Backlight
        Yes
        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight color
        White
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Mains power
        YES

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        160  mm
        Set Height
        171  mm
        Set Depth
        257.7  mm
        Main speaker depth
        80  mm
        Main speaker width
        80  mm
        Main Speaker height
        90  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC power cord
      • Remote Control
      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate
      • World wide warranty leaflet

