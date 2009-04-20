Other items in the box
- AC power cord
- Remote Control
- User manual
- Warranty certificate
- World wide warranty leaflet
Dock and play your digital music out loud
Free your music and enjoy it in superb sound with friends. Just dock your iPod in the sleek and compact DC199B - it delivers dynamic sound and essential functionalities that let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Dock and play your digital music out loud
Free your music and enjoy it in superb sound with friends. Just dock your iPod in the sleek and compact DC199B - it delivers dynamic sound and essential functionalities that let you enjoy music just the way you like it. See all benefits
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
iPod compatibility
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.