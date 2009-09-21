Search terms

    Start a pleasant day with your iPod tunes on the Philips docking entertainment system DC200. Also featuring USB Direct playback and FM digital radio for great selections of music. A progressive volume alarm for a gentle wake-up call.

      Wake up to your iPod music

      with USB Direct

      • USB
      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

      With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

      FM digital tuning for station presets

      FM digital tuning for station presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips player. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

      Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

      Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      5W RMS total output power

      This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        5 W RMS
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Compatible formats
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Direct playback modes
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • dual alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Backlight color
        white
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Clock enhancements
        • nature sound
        • relaxation music
        • wake to nature sound

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        DC input voltage
        9  V
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Accessories

        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC adapter

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.15  kg
        Master carton quantity
        4
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Main unit depth
        79  mm
        Master carton depth
        330  mm
        Master carton weight
        4.85  kg
        Main unit height
        80  mm
        Master carton height
        230  mm
        Main unit width
        216  mm
        Master carton width
        227  mm
        Product weight
        0.9  kg
        Packaging height
        109  mm
        Packaging width
        315  mm
        Packaging depth
        107  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod touch
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod nano
        • iPod mini

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • Quick use guide
      • User manual

