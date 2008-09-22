Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- User Manual
- Warranty certificate
- Remote Control
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality
Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Enjoy iPod music in Hi-Fi sound quality
Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound. See all benefits
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Sound
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Audio Playback
iPod compatibility
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.