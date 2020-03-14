1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.2 m USB A to Lighting Cable
Charge and connect your phone with this USB to Lighting cable. Works with your existing USB wall or car charger. It's a great spare or replacement cable to have!
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Packaging dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.